Conquering the Quarantine: More folks doing their own Home Cooking; and Nate makes spicy mayonnaise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have taken on new hobbies to pass the extra time spent at home.

In this Conquering the Quarantine report, Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum talks about finding himself being more inspired in the kitchen and trying out some new recipes.

First, he talks with local Chef Lorraine Moss about a quick dessert you can make. It’s called “Comfort Cake In A Cup” in just a couple of minutes. You can visit Lorraine’s website by clicking here. And here’s her podcast, 2 Sharp Chefs & A Microphone.

Nate didn’t have enough time in the story to include all of the great tips Chef Lorraine had, so here’s their entire zoom conversation:

In the main video at the top of this story, Nate shares one of his recipes which puts a twist on a common condiment which he calls “spicy mayonnaise.” Be sure to grab a glass of water!

And stay tuned for more “Conquering The Quarantine” stories from Alex Backus, John Langeler and Sherry Swensk all this week on Good Day Las Vegas.