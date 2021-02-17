Conquering the Quarantine: Getting outside, exploring local parks and trails

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Home has become more than just a peaceful and comforting place during the pandemic. It’s become our work stations, classrooms and more.

Getting outside is more appealing than ever as we find ourselves spending more time inside and wanting to get away for a mental health break.

In this Conquering the Quarantine report, Good Day Las Vegas Anchor John Langeler talks about finding himself heading outdoors more often, and enjoying some local parks and hiking trails.

It’s a wonderful change of scenery: no phone, no congestion and all the space one needs to relax.

You may have noticed more people out and about, hiking popular trails.

“We are noticing that a lot of strain has been put on federal lands and trails,” Almendra Johnson with Get Outdoors Nevada told us.

She says our local trails and parks are more popular than ever during the pandemic. While it’s tempting to jet straight to Red Rock Canyon, Mt. Charleston, Lake Mead or the Valley of Fire, Johnson advocates a different way to stretch the legs.

“That’s kind of the goal. To get people outside, but not overwhelm our federal land agencies,” she said.

Plenty of local parks within the valley have great trails and views if you need to get out of the house. From Craig Ranch to Lone Mountain to Mountain Lake Park, roaming isn’t as far away as you think.

“It is being aware of how much space we’re taking up while also enjoying it and sharing it. That’s kind of what we’re doing. There’s a lot of places to get outdoors,” Johnson noted.

If you want ideas of places to hike or take a stroll, there are infinite resources online to point you in the right direction.

Here are just some of the resources: