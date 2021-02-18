Conquering the Quarantine: Getting organized in small steps

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the past year, during the pandemic, many people found themselves at home more and probably contemplating whether they should do some extra cleaning or organizing.

“Many, many women look at clutter in their home because they have time to kind of look at it and we see it as noise. We see it as like a visual noise,” said Melanie Walker, professional organizer. “You know my my messy closet or my messy pantry is screaming at me.”

Walker knows how to turn down the noise in a cluttered house and turn it into an orderly peaceful place to live. Her company Neat Method has been busier than ever during the pandemic. But she says getting organized doesn’t have to be expensive and shares some great advice for do-it-your-selfers.

“Number one is start small. I think people say ‘how am I going to tackle this whole house, how am I going to tackle my kitchen or my whole closet. How am I going to tackle that?’ well, just start small,” Walker said.

She suggests doing one drawer at a time or sticking to a category such as your shoes or bras. She also suggests setting a timer.

“You’d be amazed at what you can accomplish in 15 minutes,” Walker said.

Also another piece of advice Walker offers is not spending money on organizing supplies before you get rid of the stuff you don’t need.

“Clean out your space. See what you’re left with. Then you would measure your space and then select the product that would help you get organized. Sometimes you don’t need anything. Sometimes we buy a bunch of bins just to put a bunch of clutter back into bins.”

Walker also encourages people to really examine your items and decide why you are keeping them. She says people often keep items out of fear, obligation or guilt and those things can clutter the mind with negative feelings in a space where you should feel comfortable.

“And say, is this really worth the energy of having this in my home? Is this something that i really, really want?”

And finally, you may just need to hire someone who has a keen eye for organizing or phone a friend.

“Go through your closet with somebody who will be brutally honest with you,” she said.

Walker has lots of ideas using simple tools to help calm the chaos in cabinets, drawers, and closets. Her mantra for the pantry is “if you can see it, you’ll eat it.”

“You’ll see boxes and they’ll be hidden in the back corners, but you’ll see this and you’ll say, ‘ah, let’s have pasta.'”

In the end, Walker promises living the neat life saves time, frustration, and money because people end up only buying what they need or really want.

“You know, many people are like, ‘you know I’m overwhelmed.’ You know and it’s like ‘I can’t fit all the stuff in my space well,’ you might have too much stuff for your space.”

Most of the items Walker was showing were very affordable jars and baskets you can find at home goods stores, Target, or on her website. Walker’s phone number is 702-563-7728.