Conor McGregor says he will fight next year in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 12: Conor McGregor celebrates after a first-round knockout victory over Jose Aldo in their featherweight title fight during UFC 194 on December 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Conor McGregor says he will make his return to the UFC on January 18, 2020 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. McGregor did not name his opponent for that fight. The news came during a media event in Russia.

McGregor has not fought since his 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor announces at a press conference in Moscow this AM that he has agreed to return to action on Jan. 18 in. T-Mobile. He did not name the opponent. Fight isn’t signed. Two leading candidates are Cerrone and Gaethje. Cerrone is the frontrunner at this time, I’m told. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 24, 2019

When asked who his opponent will be for the fight next year, McGregor responded, “Ask the UFC who the opponent is because I do not give a f**k who the opponent is. I am going to go through the entire roster like a chainsaw through butter.”

This is welcome news for UFC fans who have seen McGregor as both a popular and polarizing fighter.