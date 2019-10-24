Conor McGregor says he will fight next year in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 12: Conor McGregor celebrates after a first-round knockout victory over Jose Aldo in their featherweight title fight during UFC 194 on December 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Conor McGregor says he will make his return to the UFC on January 18, 2020 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. McGregor did not name his opponent for that fight. The news came during a media event in Russia.

McGregor has not fought since his 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

When asked who his opponent will be for the fight next year, McGregor responded, “Ask the UFC who the opponent is because I do not give a f**k who the opponent is. I am going to go through the entire roster like a chainsaw through butter.”

This is welcome news for UFC fans who have seen McGregor as both a popular and polarizing fighter.

