LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Affordable housing is an ongoing struggle across the valley as the number of those living on the streets continues to rise. This week a ‘Homeless to Homes Summit’ took place to educate realtors and property managers on ways they can help in providing affordable and stable housing for those in need.

“It’s not something that is publicly known and that was one of the things we want to educate people that these programs are available,” Real Estate Broker & Property Manager, Demetria Kalfas-Gordon said.

There tends to be a stigma associated with the word, “Homeless,” Landlord Engagement Specialist, Maurice Page explained.

“When you think about homeless, you think about mental illness and drug addicts, but that is a small portion of our population that we deal with when finding those people who need homes,” Page said. “It’s more so we have a lot of individuals who don’t have the resources or education so then they end up on the streets.”

“We have a lot of youth that have fostered out of the system and have no place to go so a lot of our existing tenants right now are 18 to 25 years old,” Demetria Kalfas-Gordon added.

Programs such as Help of Southern Nevada, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children located in Boulder City, and Safe Nest are available to help landlords provide housing through Housing Urban Development federal funds.

If you are a realtor that would like to help, you can contact Demetria Kalfas-Gordon at 702-274-1441 or DemiHomes@gmail.com