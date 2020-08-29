‘Connecting Kids Nevada’ canvasses streets in effort to identify kids without access to Internet for distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Connecting Kids Nevada” is working to get kids across our state hooked up with devices and internet access. The group recently rolled out an online survey to determine the need for online resources.

On Saturday, they deployed street teams to canvass identified neighborhoods with the lowest survey respondents to share information about the family support center and ensure that students have the tools they need to participate in distance learning.

“Today, we are reaching out to borderline families and letting them know we want their students participating in digital learning and they don’t have to do this alone,” said Cecia Alvarado — Mi Familia Vota Nevada State Director. “Connecting Kids Nevada is here to help them to connect them to the resources they need.”

If your child needs help getting connected, CLICK HERE.