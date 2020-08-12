‘Connecting Kids’ helping solve Internet access problem across Nevada

Resources to help kids in Clark and Humboldt counties are currently available at ConnectingKidsNV.org. The effort will continue to expand.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A statewide “Connecting Kids” effort will bring organizations together with the common goal of making sure students have equal access to distance learning as the 2020-2021 school year begins.

“Every child deserves equal access to virtual learning and as a state it is crucial that we all band together to eliminate the technology gap among students who do not have access to a computer or internet connection,” says Elaine Wynn, President of the Nevada State Board of Education.

The starting point: the Clark County School District. The effort will then expand across the state.

A partnership with Cox Communications and CCSD have created the Family Support Center to serve the community. Call 888-616-2476 to get help in either English or Spanish. The phones are staffed Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Keep trying if you don’t get through immediately.

If you have access to the Internet — either by computer or by smart phone — fill out a brief survey at www.ccsd.net/survey to get started.

The Family Support Center was established to connect every qualified CCSD student to the internet, subsidized by CCSD.

The CCSD and statewide effort involves the combined efforts of:

Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation

Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force

Communities In Schools Nevada

Public Education Foundation

The involvement of the COVID-19 Task Force is a new direction for the organization led by former MGM Resorts chief Jim Murren. The task force has previously been involved in securing PPE and testing supplies for the state. Since then, the Task Force has taken an active role in securing major donations and helping businesses plan for reopening.

Families living in other school districts throughout Nevada are encouraged to contact school administrators or visit ConnectingKidsNV.org to gain additional information regarding how to gain access to virtual learning.

“With the support of every segment of our communities, we can achieve this goal and ensure that every student across the entire state of Nevada is online and connected to their school,” Wynn said.