Connecting Kids: 98% of CCSD students reached, confirmed to have internet access

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The group, “Connecting Kids,” reports it has reached 98% of Clark County School District students and confirmed they have access to internet.

The statewide community coalition, formed in partnership with multiple organizations including the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, announced Monday that it has processed its 30,000 call through the Family Support Center and has identified 309,773 students through CCSD’s roll call.

While the group has made significant progress getting students connected, there’s still work to do.

There’s over 6,000 students the group has not yet reached and are missing from the CCSD roll call. More than 10,000 still need internet access, and 7,000 need a device.

Families with students in the CCSD should call the Family Support Center — (888) 616-2476 — or their school for help accessing subsidized connectivity or a device.

