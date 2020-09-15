Connecting Kids: 96.6% of students engaged in distance learning connected to reliable internet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In Nevada, 96.6% of students engaged in distance learning have access to reliable internet, according to Connecting Kids.

The statewide community coalition, formed in partnership with multiple organizations including the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, announced the milestone on Tuesday.

The coalition also says 96.4% of students have a device, and 94.2% responded to the roll call.

As of September 9, 2020, there were 489,817 students enrolled in schools across the state. Connecting Kids says 28,585 have not yet responded to the roll call, 15,836 have an expressed need for reliable internet connectivity and 16,506 have an expressed need for a device.

The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) and the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation & Technology have been working to track technology needs and support solutions in communities across Nevada, Connecting Kids said in a news release.

As a result, ten county school districts have achieved “green status” which indicates that that all students in the district who are participating in distance learning have access to a device and the internet.

Green districts include:

Carson City,

Churchill,

Esmeralda,

Eureka,

Humboldt,

Lincoln,

Nye,

Pershing,

Storey, and

White Pine

Currently, Esmeralda, Eureka, Lincoln, Pershing, and White Pine County School Districts are providing in-person instruction for all students, while the remaining districts are offering hybrid learning models that combine in-person and online education.

‘Connecting Kids’ will continue to work with each school district and community organizations to ensure that all students are accounted for.

Families with students in the Clark County School District should call the Family Support Center — (888) 616-2476 — or their school for help accessing subsidized connectivity or a device.

For those interested in learning more, please click HERE.