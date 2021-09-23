Connecticut police officer posts bail, attorney calls case ‘horrible tragedy’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Connecticut police officer Robert Ferraro is out of the Clark County Detention Center after posting bail and will be allowed to return to his home state of Connecticut. Ferraro is charged with DUI in a Las Vegas crash that claimed the life of a fellow police officer.

Ferraro, 34, and his newly hired attorney Gabriel Grasso, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday morning to work out the details of Ferraro’s release.

Robert Ferraro appears in Las Vegas Justice Court with his attorney Gabriel Grasso on Sept. 23, 2021. (KLAS-TV)

Following that, Grasso held a news conference in front of the Regional Justice Center and called the deadly crash a “tragic situation.”

High-profile Las Vegas attorney Gabriel Grasso is representing New Haven police officer Robert Ferraro. He held a news conference after Thursday’s court hearing.

“The dead officer was high school buddies with Ferraro, went through the academy, they were partnered together. This is not just a best friend that passed away, this is a fellow police officer,” Grasso said.

New Haven police officer Joshua Castellano, 35, was killed in the Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 crash. He was a passenger in the rented Rolls Royce. In all, there were four officers in the vehicle and two women.

Joshua Castellano, 35, a police officer in New Haven, Conn., was killed in the crash Friday morning on Spring Mountain, near Decatur.

Grasso said the group of officers usually did an annual trip but couldn’t for the past few years due to the pandemic.

“This was like the first trip in a while and they were just here for the weekend to be tourists for the weekend.”

According to Las Vegas police, Ferraro was drunk when he lost control and crashed the Rolls Royce on Spring Mountain at Decatur Boulevard causing Castellano to be ejected from the vehicle.

Grasso said he has yet to receive any of the evidence in the case but he does say he has looked into the backgrounds of both Castellano and Ferraro and both were considered excellent officers with no disciplinary problems.

Under the terms of Ferraro’s release, Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum added the following conditions:

No driving

Alcohol monitoring

Must surrender passport

Must do weekly call-in

There will be a status check on the case on Oct. 7 and a preliminary hearing is set for January 2022.