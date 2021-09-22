Connecticut police officer hires high-profile attorney; news conference set Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — High-profile attorney Gabriel Grasso has been retained to represent Robert Ferraro, the Connecticut police officer charged in a DUI crash that killed a fellow officer during a visit to Las Vegas.

Grasso plans to hold a press conference outside the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, following a scheduled 7:30 a.m. court hearing for Ferraro.

Attorney Gabriel Grasso talks with family members after Robert Ferraro’s Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, court appearance. (Bianca Holman / 8NewsNow)

Grasso was in the courtroom this week when Ferraro appeared before Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Suzann Baucum, but he had not yet been hired by the family.

Metro police say the New Haven officer was drunk when he lost control of a rented Rolls Royce on Friday near Decatur and Spring Mountain roads. The car rolled, killing 35-year-old officer Joshua Castellano. They were on vacation along with two other officers.

Grasso has represented defendants in a number of high-profile cases. He is currently representing 18-year-old Aaron Guerrero who, along with his 16-year-old girlfriend, is accused of murdering her father. He was also part of the defense team that represented O.J. Simpson in his Palace Station casino memorabilia case.