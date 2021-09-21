Connecticut police officer facing charges in deadly crash due in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Connecticut police officer facing two felony charges in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a fellow officer while visiting Las Vegas is due to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Robert Ferraro, 34 is facing a charge of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. A judge set his bail at $100,000 bail.

Metro police say the New Haven officer was drunk when he lost control of a rented Rolls Royce on Friday near Decatur and Spring Mountain roads. The car rolled, killing 35-year-old officer Joshua Castellano. They were on vacation along with two other officers.

Ferraro is due to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court for a status check.

Ferraro has been placed on administrative leave while the New Haven Police Department conducts its own investigation.