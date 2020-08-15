‘Connect2Compete’ offers increased Internet connectivity for students through partnership with CCSD and Cox

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Increasing Internet access for at-home learning — that’s the goal of a newly approved partnership between the Clark County School District and Cox Communications.

Many of you are looking for that assistance, especially with full-time distance education for CCSD students set to start in just 10 days.

The “Connect2Compete” program is meant to bring increased-internet connectivity services from Cox Communications to thousands of families across the valley.

The cost is about $4.8 million, and it is all paid for by CCSD.

But those who do not qualify feel left in limbo.

“In order for me to upgrade, I have to pretty much double my COX bill,” anonymous CCSD parent.

This CCSD parent, who does not want to be identified, is worried about having strong enough service for her three elementary school kids, as full-time, at-home learning approaches.

“I would assume that’s going to require a lot of Internet usage,” said the parent.

Connect2Compete — the new partnership between CCSD and Cox Communications — is meant to increase internet access for 20,000 students for the whole year.

But to qualify, families must be participants of one or more government subsidy programs. That includes the National School Lunch Program, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (known as SNAP), public housing and more.

“Just because we don’t qualify for any of those public assistance programs out there, it doesn’t necessarily mean that we have not felt the financial burden of COVID-19,” said the parent.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara tells 8 News Now the district is working on helping families that do not qualify.

“We’re going to use some of our federal CARES act dollars to be able to subsidize for those families that still need WiFi connectivity,” Superintendent Jara said. “Look, our goal is to make sure that every single student that needs connectivity, that we’re providing some of the resources for them to be able to have access to our computers. I don’t want any student to not have the ability to connect with our teachers and our educators on the first day of school.”

To figure out what help is available, parents should go to connectingkidsnv.org or call the brand new Family Resource Center. The number is (888) 616-2476.

English and Spanish-speaking operators will be available Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cox Communications says they’ll still try to help those not eligible.

“If you’re not, we then direct you to our Cox call center and we have other options to chat with you about,” said Derrick Hill — Vice President of Cox Business Las Vegas.