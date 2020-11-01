Congresswoman Susie Lee, Senator Jacky Rosen participate in ACDC health and food distribution event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Keeping the community healthy and fed was the focus of a special event in Chinatown Sunday.

The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) launched its initiative, “Family in Focus,” which aims to support AAPI families during the pandemic, at the Chinatown plaza.

Free flu vaccines, health insurance enrollment information and boxes of food had cars lined up and down Spring Mountain Road.

Organizers say with so many impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to help keep people afloat.

This was also a last minute push for Nevadans to get out and vote on Election Day.

Las Vegas leaders like Congresswoman Susie Lee stopped by to show support for the cause.

Congresswoman Susie Lee speaks to a crowd of event attendees at Chinatown plaza.

“Normally we come here to this community to celebrate. Now, we are supporting so many families that have lost jobs, [and] lost income because of this pandemic. I think the thing that gives me hope about our state and city is we come together to help each other out,” Congresswoman Susie Lee said.

Senator Jacky Rosen also attended the event, which highlighted the recent $1 million in grant funding awarded to ACDC by Clark County as part of the CARES Act.

“Food insecurity is a serious issue, one that affects our state, and one that has only been made worse during this pandemic,” said Senator Rosen. “Many Nevadans are out of work due to the economic effects of COVID-19, and many families are struggling to get by. Today’s food distribution will help to feed Nevada families, giving them support to get back on their feet as we confront this pandemic. Organizations like ACDC are invaluable, especially now, which is why I am glad to see that Clark County has awarded the Asian Community Development Council a grant of one million dollars in CARES Act funding. I will continue working in Congress to ensure that Nevada families in every community receive the assistance they need.”

“We are just as affected as anyone else and they don’t really know how to navigate where to go get help. That is the reason why we are here today, not only to give out food to family but also to know what other services are available,” Vida Lin with the Asian Community Development Council said.

The council hopes to continue to work with partnering organizations and host future “Family in Focus” events.