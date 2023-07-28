LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are planning a last-minute international getaway, you better check those passports as some people are waiting up to three months to get their passports back.

It is an issue Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee wants to tackle by proposing a new passport agency in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas resident Dennis Andrie enjoys spending his retirement days traveling the world. This summer was going to be no different, except his two granddaughters were going to join him.

The problem he faced is that his granddaughters didn’t have passports, so Andrie applied for them.

“You get it submitted then you get a link to an online portal that you have where you can check the status of your passport,” Andrie said.

Andrie said he submitted the applications in February thinking there was enough time before their Europe trip.

His passport applications were submitted in Las Vegas and then sent to Arizona to be processed, where they stayed put.

“Here we are two months away from departure and we can’t get any status on the passports,” Andrie said.

Time was running out, so Andrie decided to call the big guys at the National Passport Information Center.

“After waiting on the phone for an hour and a half and them telling you they can’t help you,” Andrie said.

He then turned to Congresswoman Lee who told 8 News Now her office is dealing with many frustrated travelers like Andrie.

“Just my office alone has processed over 200 applications for passports, so we are seeing a major increase in people needing passports,” Lee said.

Congresswoman Lee sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, that highlights the need for Las Vegas to get its own passport agency.

“We are a booming economy in southern Nevada we rely on international travel,” Lee said. “This would be such a great service to provide to such an international city.”

As for Andrie Congresswoman Lee’s team helped track down the passports.

“I had one passport on the 17th, and I had the other one on the 18th and we were leaving on the 24th,” Andrie said.

It was cut close, but the memories made on his trip will last a lifetime.

Congresswoman Lee said if plans are approved there isn’t a goal date set, but 8 News Now will keep you posted on how and if the plans move forward.