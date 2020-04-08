Congresswoman Lee asks SBA, Treasury to include gaming small businesses in ‘Paycheck Protection Program’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee sent a letter on Apr. 7 to U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin regarding SBA’s newly enacted Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), requesting it also include gaming small businesses.

This program was enacted to provide relief to small businesses to allow them to keep employees on payroll while non-essential businesses remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Congresswoman says they failed to include gaming small businesses.

“They need to update the program immediately to include gaming small businesses & workers,” she posted to Twitter on April 8.

I sent a letter to @SBAgov & @stevenmnuchin1 because the newly enacted #COVID19 Paycheck Protection Program guidance unfairly leaves out small businesses that get revenue from legal gaming.



They need to update the program immediately to include gaming small businesses & workers. pic.twitter.com/bWyUUHE90K — Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) April 8, 2020

“There is no statutory mandate for excluding gaming small businesses from receiving SBA assistance. That said, the interim regulatory guidelines that SBA issued used out-of-date language that excludes small businesses with gaming revenue from SBA loan eligibility,” US Rep. Susie Lee said in her letter to the SBA and Treasury Secretary.

However, the PPP interim guidelines exclude small businesses that derive more than a third of their revenue from gaming from eligibility.

Today, in the coronavirus task force update for April 8, President Trump was questioned by a reporter on the issue of small casinos not being eligible for the CARES act PPP and responded, “It’s a great state and I will take a look at it.”

Congresswoman Lee wrote the following letter: