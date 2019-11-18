Congresswoman Dina Titus calls President Trump derogatory name

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus took a pointed jab at President Donald Trump Sunday night at a Democratic presidential primary forum at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, calling the commander-in-chief a “bastard.”

“I think the House is going to do it,” the Democrat said of impeachment. “Frankly, I’d like to impeach the bastard right now.”

Titus had used the same line earlier in the day at a campaign event for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, according to CNN. Meeting with reporters at the Bellagio, Titus said that she “kind of got caught up in the moment” during her speech and that the derogatory term was “just the first term that came to the top of my head.”

The dinner was a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party. It brought together activists and organizers from local and state politics, along with 14 top Democratic presidential candidates. Nevada is positioned as a key state in selecting President Trump’s challenger. The Silver State caucus is the third contest in the primary season, and the first in the Western United States.