Congressman Steven Horsford votes to make lynching a federal crime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vote to make lynching a federal crime: That is exactly what Congressman Steven Horsford (NV-04) did Wednesday. The congressman voted to pass H.R. 35, the Emmett Till Antilynching Act.

The legislation that was introduced by Congressman Bobby Rush (IL-01), drafted a bill that would designate lynching as a hate crime under federal law.

“After more than 200 failed attempts in the last 120 years, the House of Representatives has succeeded in passing historic legislation to outlaw the heinous act of lynching,” Horsford said. From Charlottesville to El Paso, we are still being confronted with the violent racism that led to the murder of Emmett Till. Today, with the passage of the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, we are sending the message that we will not tolerate this hatred.” Congressman Horsford continued by saying, “This bill finally brings long-overdue justice for the 4,743 known victims of lynching who have died at the hands of bigotry and racism. This bill lays the foundation to combat the persistent ignorance and hatred that pervades our nation, we must and can do more to remedy these challenges.”

Between 1882 and 1968 — 4,743 known people were lynched in the United States. Nearly 75 percent of these victims were black. Only 1 percent of all perpetrators were convicted of murder.