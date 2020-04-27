Congressman Steven Horsford to host series of community conversations on coronavirus

Las Vegas, Nev. — Congressman Steven Horsford is doing what he can to keep the community informed on the COVID-19 fight, so during the month of May, Horsford will host twice-weekly community conversations on the coronavirus with various segments of Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District.

The conversations will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12:10 p.m. PST.

“During this difficult time, I am working to provide updates as often as possible to the people of Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District,” Congressman Horsford said. “To that end, I will be hosting conversations with the different segments of my constituency to make sure that I am able to provide the information necessary to help the people of my district get through this pandemic.”

The details for this week’s conversations can be found below:

TUESDAY’S EVENT DETAILS:

Who: Congressman Steven Horsford, Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, Dr. Robert E. Fowler, Sr.

What: North Las Vegas Community Coronavirus Conversation

When: April 28, 2020; 12:10 p.m. PT

Where: Press can dial in at 855-731-4611

THURSDAY’S EVENT DETAILS:

Who: Congressman Steven Horsford, Mesquite Mayor Allan Litman, Ashanti Lewis of Three Square, Jeff Quinn of the Southern Nevada Health District

What: Mesquite Community Coronavirus Conversation

When: April 30, 2020; 12:10 p.m. PT

Where: Press can dial in at 855-731-4611

If you would like to attend the community conversations, RSVP to shelbie.bostedt@mail.house.gov.

Future dates and events will be provided at a later date.