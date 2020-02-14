Breaking News
Congressman Steven Horsford endorses Joe Biden for President

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday, Nevada Congressman Steve Horsford made his pick for the democratic candidacy public. Just over a week away from the Nevada caucuses, Horsford announced he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

“He is ready to do the job of president on day one. And Joe knows Nevada,” Horsford said in a statement. “Joe Biden worked side-by-side with President Obama, and the men and women in labor, to turn around our declining economy after the Great Recession. Nevadans know Joe worked to stabilize our neighborhoods and to keep so many families from losing their homes to foreclosure.”

Horsford represents Nevada’s 4th District, which includes North Las Vegas and northern Clark County.

Biden has now received over 100 endorsements from dignitaries across the state of Nevada.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

