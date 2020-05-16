Congressman Steven Horsford admits to having an extramarital affair, apologizes for ‘poor decision’

In this image from video, Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted Saturday to having an extramarital affair for “several years.” Though it was not made clear who the relationship was with, the congressman did admit the news to 8 News Now.

In a statement, he asked the public to respect his family’s privacy.

“It is true that I had a previous consensual relationship with another adult outside of my marriage, over the course of several years. I’m deeply sorry to all of those who have been impacted by this very poor decision, most importantly my wife and family. Out of concern for my family during this challenging time, I ask that our privacy is respected.“ – Rep. Steven Horsford

Lisa Song Sutton, a Republican candidate running against Rep. Horsford for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District seat, is calling on the congressman to resign after news of his extramarital affair surfaced Saturday.

Rep. Horsford’s competitor is also calling on the House Ethics Committee to conduct an investigation to ensure no taxpayer money was spent during his “nefarious activities.”

Lisa Song Sutton released the following statement:

“First, I call on Steven Horsford to resign from congress. In addition, I call on the House Ethics Committee to begin an immediate investigation into Congressman Horsford’s actions as they relate to this longtime, extramarital affair, similar to the investigation that occurred with his immediate predecessor, disgraced former Congressman Ruben Kihuen. The people of Nevada’s 4th District deserve to know if any of our taxpayer dollars funded Steven Horsford’s nefarious activities. I speak to voters every single day who do not feel like they are being heard by Congressman Steven Horsford. His lack of community involvement was a key factor in my deciding to run for this position. Given this news, I am infuriated. I am infuriated for Nevadans of the 4th district. This just solidifies what we already knew: that we deserve better representation. We are in the middle of an economic and health crisis. Nevada’s economy has taken a beating and our community is on the ropes. We have nearly 500,000 Nevadans on unemployment. Our largest sources of revenue for the state: tourism, hospitality, gaming, and mining, have been severely impacted with a long road to recovery. We need a strong leader who is going to be 110 percent focused on rebuilding our economy and taking swift action FOR the people. This seat has been plagued by distractions and scandals by men who cannot stay focused on their responsibilities because they are too busy chasing women. Horsford is not fit to lead us. His family will be in my prayers.” Lisa Song Sutton

Horsford is running for reelection in the swing district that leans Democratic and extends from Las Vegas through largely rural areas of southern and central Nevada.

Horsford’s House bio says he and his wife have three children, according to the Associated Press.