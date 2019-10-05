Congressman Steve Horsford addresses community concerns during town hall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congressman Steve Horsford addressed a number of community concerns during a town hall in Las Vegas on Saturday.

His town hall at Arbor View High School centered around the “Lower Drug Costs Now” act, which is meant to hold manufacturers accountable for the prices they set. The bill was just introduced, so it still has a way to go before it becomes law.

Horsford also mentioned a handful of bills were sent to the senate regarding health insurance. One would make plans more affordable, and another could stop anyone from getting surprise bills from doctors offices.

He also touched on education and renewable energy.