Congressman Mark Amodei participates in ‘Eggs and Issues’ hosted by the Vegas Chamber

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Northern Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei spoke on several important topics Friday during the “Eggs and Issues” teleconference hosted by the Vegas Chamber.

Topics included the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the recent shutdowns and the 2022 gubernatorial race.

On the topic of health of the economy in our state as it relates to COVID-19 and the recent shutdowns, he says the challenge for state leaders is to find the right balance between minimizing “fiscal destruction” and keeping people safe.

Congressman Amodei says the first step is working with those impacted.

“I’ll tell you the first way to start is you have to talk to the people on whom you’re imposing those restrictions who’s a critical industry, who should be open who shouldn’t. How well that is handled needs to be the subject of some collaboration,” Congressman Amodei said.

He also spoke on vaccine distribution and funding for distribution.

“We must get some information from the folks at CDC and also the state folks, in terms of about 60 days ago. I think it was $1 billion in aid to the state of Nevada to set up distribution infrastructure for when that comes,” Congressman Amodei said. It’s being distributed right now on a per capita basis, so I don’t have the number of what that is per person we expect 70-75 percent of those funds to go to the Clark County Health District and go through that in terms of getting ready.”

Amodei said that “Operation Warp Speed” also helped equip our state with needles and other necessary equipment when the first round of vaccine doses is given.

Amodei also touched on the topic of the 2022 gubernatorial election, saying he might run for job.

“As any practical person knows, if you’re going to do something like that, you’re going to have a pretty good organization statewide and you’ve got to get through a primary first because there’ll be more than one elephant running around,” Congressman Amodei said. “I don’t think its news to anybody, but they think Governor Sisolak has made himself vulnerable for reelection. I’m sure he doesn’t agree with that and I’m not going to be disrespectful, but there’s a lot of people kicking tires and we’re certainly going to kick our share of them here.”