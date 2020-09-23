Congressman Horsford votes to pass bipartisan bill to fund the Federal Government to avoid shutdown during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congressman Steven Horsford (D, NV-04) voted in favor of H.R. 8319, a bipartisan bill that would extend government funding through Dec. 11 and avert a government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic.

“This trying moment requires us to take action for the American people and assure them that their federal government continues to work for them. Families across the country and in Nevada cannot afford uncertainty, especially in a time of crisis,” said Congressman Steven Horsford. “I am glad that Congress came together to successfully pass a Continuing Resolution that provides significant funding for nutrition assistance to allow children and struggling families to keep food on the table. We must continue these bipartisan efforts to enact further coronavirus relief and meet the needs of those suffering as a result of this pandemic.”

The short-term spending legislation, also known as a continuing resolution, adds nearly $8 billion in desperately needed assistance for schoolchildren and families. The nutrition assistance provisions include:

Renewing the vital, expiring lifeline of Pandemic EBT for a full year and enabling our fellow Americans in the territories to receive this critical nutrition assistance;

Securing urgently-needed assistance for schoolchildren to receive meals despite the coronavirus’s disruption of their usual schedules, whether virtual or in-person and expanding Pandemic EBT access for young children in child care;

Extending key flexibility for states to lower administrative requirements on SNAP for families in the middle of this crisis.

The bill also saves seniors from an up-to-$50 per month Part B premium hike. It supports farmers by increasing accountability in the Commodity Credit Corporation, which now prevents funds for farmers from being misused for a Big Oil bailout.

The summary of the resolution can be found here, and the full text can be found, here.