Congress warns Iran could retaliate ‘within weeks’

(CNN) — The Trump administration is warning congressional lawmakers that Iran may retaliate against the U.S. within weeks. Military and intelligence agencies expect Tehran to respond to the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian military commander, Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

That retaliation could come in the form of attacks on U.S. allies in the Middle East, or could be carried out in the U.S. by Iranian-trained Lebanese Hezbollah. The group has confirmed sleeper cells in U.S. and European cities.

There appears to be no agreement in the intelligence community on whether Tehran will retaliate within days or wait some time.

Iran’s president is threatening retaliation that will last several years.