Congress calls for top-selling flea collar to be recalled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A congressional subcommittee wants the popular Seresto flea and tick collars recalled because they’ve been linked to the deaths of hundreds of pets and sickness in thousands of others.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, cited reports that the collars have been involved in 75,000 harmful incidents to pets, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Two types of pesticides are used in the collars to kill fleas and ticks. The EPA has said the collars are safe but that some pets may be sensitive to the pesticide combination.

Elanco, which owns Seresto, says it will not issue a recall. It says the collars are not responsible for widespread harm.