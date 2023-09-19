LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With the school year in full swing across the Las Vegas valley major traffic backups by parents in school pick-up lines have led to some frustration for nearby neighborhoods.

It’s bumper-to-bumper as students line the streets and no crossing guard in sight.

Charity Pack told 8 News Now, that because of the lack of parking, she finds herself parking in the nearby neighborhood and sees how dangerous it is for kids around.

Confusion over school zone parking and safety in Las Vegas (KLAS)

“A kid almost got hit so I was like hold on; I stopped and walked them across while waiting for my kids, basically playing crossing guard, so kids don’t get hit,” Pack explained.

Izabel Hernandez who lives in the neighborhood nearby says the only time she and her neighbors saw any relief was when Metro came out patrolling the area. Something she explained doesn’t happen often due to how busy they are.

“There are some parents who drive relentlessly in our neighborhood and the city was out here one time because of the complaints issuing tickets to people who were parked around,” Hernandez said.

The same issue happening in the southwest part of the valley too.

School zone traffic near a Las Vegas valley school (KLAS)

Parent, Roxana Anderson who lives near Stuckey Elementary says the way people normally drive is scary enough, but in a school zone?

Something needs to change.

“It’s a really big problem the way people are driving their own children to school around other people’s children,” Anderson shared. “People have blocked my driveway.”

The Clark County School District Police Department issued a statement to 8 News Now on Tuesday.

“We work with other law enforcement agencies and rely on their assistance in school zones throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Traffic safety is a community responsibility, and we ask everyone to do their part.” – CCSDPD