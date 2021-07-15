Confrontation at park leads to deadly shooting; second suspect arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – LVMPD has arrested Roshondra Coleman, 29, a second suspect in connection to the deadly shooting that occurred on April 30 at a park near a community center on Missouri Ave. and Boulder Highway.

Coleman’s arrest comes over a month after Ryk Mosley, 28, was arrested in connection to the death of Noel Carbajal.

After weeks of investigating, interviewing, and surveying home and business video evidence, Metro police were able to piece together a timeline of the events that led to the shooting.

According to the police report the shooting stemmed from a confrontation that occurred on April 30 at about 11:43 p.m. at a park near the Whitney Community Center where a group playing basketball was approached by three Hispanic men, one of which was said to be armed with a gun and another with a metal pole and allegedly asked the group to leave the park.

One of the men that was asked to leave the park stated he called his family and told them of the altercation. Several family members immediately responded to the area including Roshondra Coleman and Ryk Mosley. Upon arriving the Hispanic men allegedly fired at them.

Ryk Mosley is suspected of returning fire that injured and killed Noel Carbajal while Roshondra Coleman is suspected of driving an armed Mosley to the area.

The alleged victim, Noel Carbajal, was shot in the leg and was dropped off at Henderson Hospital by two unknown men. He was later transported to UMC where he died from his injuries.

According to the report both Mosley and Coleman were caught on surveillance camera driving away from the scene the night of the shooting.

Ryk Mosley was arrested on May 28 for Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Roshondra Coleman was arrested on July 8 for Conspiracy to Commit murder.