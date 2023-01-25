LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person at a southwest Las Vegas valley elementary school was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis (TB), the school announced Tuesday.

In a letter to parents, guardians, and faculty, Helen Jydstrup Elementary School Principal, Christina Miani announced that the Southern Nevada Health District will be conducting testing of students and faculty in identified classes starting Thursday.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial disease that can be transmitted between people who are in close repeated contact by breathing the same air over a period of time. Tuberculosis is not transmitted through touching or handling objects, the letter said.

The Southern Nevada Health District is working with the school to discuss a testing plan for those who were in close contact with the person.