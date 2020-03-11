ConExpo goes on as planned despite virus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus is not stopping 130,000 people from going to ConExpo 2020 in Las Vegas. The event happens every three years and it began Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Organizers say there were some vendors that were unable to make it due to coronavirus concerns, but attendance is still high.

The show is a big event for North American construction companies. The president of Doosan Bobcat North America, Mike Ballweber, says even with worry surrounding coronavirus, he felt is was important to be at the event for their customers.

#ConExpo2020 is underway here in Las Vegas, 130k people are expected to be here for the event this week @8NewsNow @conexpoconagg pic.twitter.com/eBwBskI26b — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) March 10, 2020

“Everybody is aware of it, but when we looked at it last week, we thought about it and our customers and our dealers are coming to this show already. So, we wanted to make sure we were here for them,” Ballweber said.

Some businesses based in Asia did cancel their trip to Vegas due to travel restrictions. Officials from the event say they were able to fill those open positions from companies on a waitlist.

The coronavirus did prompt more hand sanitizer stations, an increase in the cleaning routines and a campaign to promote a no hand shake policy using stickers and pins.

The @conexpoconagg has a few major locations this year. One is easy to spot from the strip, it has been full of cranes for over a month. This is at LV BLVD and Sahara @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/8YiHPH1rH7 — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) March 10, 2020

ConExpo will run through Saturday, March 15.

Residents and tourists should expect more traffic this week around the Strip due to the event.