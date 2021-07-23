Concourse E at McCarran International Airport to reopen after 480 days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sections of Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport have stood silent and dark for well over a year, but now, they are gearing up to welcome passengers back Saturday.

Concourse E’s first arrival in 480 days will arrive in just over 12 hours. Airport officials say travel is picking back up, and it’s time to reopen the gates.

“It was really spooky to see this place empty with no one around,” said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer for McCarran.

Due to less interest in travel during the early stages of the pandemic, the airport decided to shift travelers to Concourse D.

“For cost efficiency, for recourses, for people cleaning, for the airlines, it made sense to shrink a little bit,” Jones told 8 News Now.

But now, as travel gains steam, airport officials say they are doing everything they can to make sure every aspect of the E concourse is good to go before you board.

“Some people might have the idea you flipped the lights back on and open up the door,” Jones explained, “We are going through checking outlets, wiping surfaces.”

Foot traffic from 15 flights will be walking through the jet bridges at Concourse E, and shops are happy to make up the loss after having their lights off for so long.

“Our store was completely empty because it has been over a year since we have been closed,” shared Carly Martinez, store manager for Vegas Special Tees. “We are excited; we got everything full again and ready to sell.”

Frontier and Alaska Airlines will be flying in and out of the concourse for now.

The first flight will arrive at 6 a.m.