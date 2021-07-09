Concerns surround ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle; locals question if they are entered in the program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s vaccine incentive program is receiving backlash after the first round of winners were chosen. People have been reaching out to 8 News Now with concerns about being entered in the drawing.

A representative from Immunize Nevada says, if you got your shot, you are automatically entered in the drawing. People are saying they cannot find their name on the website and are worried they aren’t getting a shot at the winnings.

Every Thursday through August, more winners will be announced in the “Vax Nevada Days” program. On Thursday, a North Las Vegas woman won $250,000.

Wendie Pahor watched the first announcement unfold. She logged into the Inmmunize Nevada website to make sure the state had her records.

“I had my vaccine done months ago,” Pahor said. “I looked up my information on Nevada WebIZ and it says there are no results for me.”

Pahor is one of many people wondering if they are in the running for the thousands of dollars of prize money.

“I would like to know that everyone is included that has received the vaccine, is that what they are going off of the Nevada WebIZ website?” Pahor asked.

Others are wondering how the winners are selected. According to the Vax Nevada Days website, winners are chosen at random by a company called IGT. Other states have used it too.

The website also shows people are automatically enrolled into the raffle, using the Immunize Nevada records, but records must be submitted to the state.

Don Sammons says he wants to know why people who are vaccinated in other states but live in Nevada cannot be eligible. He got his vaccine in West Virginia where he travels to often for family.

“Our concerns are individuals who are out of state but are residents and they are not by choice but a pressing matter,” said Sammons. “I am retired Marine Corps, 20 years active duty, seven of that enlisted and 13 as an officer. Sure, I would like to get qualified. I think I should be because I am a resident and have been for 11 years, as is my wife.”

8 News Now reached out to the governor’s office and Immunize Nevada to find out how people may be able to get their records to the state. We have yet to hear back.