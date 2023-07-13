LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The City of Las Vegas addressed concerns over receding ponds at Floyd Lamb Park this time of year after a noticeable change in water levels.

Officials with the City of Las Vegas said the water for those ponds comes from two wells, but one of the wells is currently being replaced.

Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs (KLAS)

Meanwhile, the pump motor on the other well failed, causing the water to drop slightly.

The pump will be replaced next week, and the ponds have been refilled.

The City of Las Vegas stated that it does not expect water levels to drop any further, and expects that they will normalize by next week.