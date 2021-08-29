Concerns over positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 1,300 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Clark County school district since July 1.

And 1,100 of those were just this month. Some parents are now wondering when their younger children could be eligible for the vaccine.

Right now, Pfizer is the only company offering a COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 and older. But some parents say they’re ready for a vaccine to be authorized for even younger kids to help bring down case numbers in schools.

Out of the approximately 1,300 district-wide cases, nearly 600 of those have been reported in elementary schools. A majority of those cases are students.

In March, Pfizer began studying the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years old. Nearly 5,000 kids from four countries, including the United States, are taking part in the trials.

8 News Now spoke to some local parents who are waiting on those results, hoping to get their young kids vaccinated.

“I really wish the CDC and Pfizer would hurry up and release some of the data. We can have a discussion, an honest discussion, especially about kids in the highest risk areas,” said Andy Bloch, father.

“It’s so clear that the benefits of the vaccine would outweigh the risks for him. He’s a few months away from being 12. It’s ridiculous,” said Elaine Vigneault, mother.

If approved, Pfizer plans to submit the vaccine for ’emergency use authorization’ for ages five to 11, sometime between September and October. Emergency use for six months to five years would follow.

Currently, 25,000 out of 42,000 school district staff have uploaded their vaccination cards. The school district is now considering mandating vaccinations for all employees. A resolution will be voted on during a special school board meeting this Wednesday.