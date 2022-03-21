LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As gas prices continue to go up along with food supply many people are now reaching out to 8 News Now to discuss their concerns over pool service prices which are also on the rise.

As the warm weather moves in many are getting ready to enjoy their pools but some say the increase is becoming a problem.

Jeff Kennedy owns Alchemist Pool Service and says this time of year is generally when pool services increase as people prep their pools but owners are also noticing another change.

“We came in and there was a ton of calls,” Kennedy recalled. “There’s a significant increase in price, especially with chlorine.

He also added that one of the largest chlorine plans in the country was destroyed by fire in 2020.

“I believe it was Hurricane Laura that took it out that particular place. They produced 40% of the chlorine. Tablets, so what happened is the demand,” Kennedy recalled.

Kennedy says in January, his company raised prices to an additional $20 a month, and it’s expected many others businesses could be doing the same.

Rob Pistone tells 8 News Now he relies on a pool service once a week and has seen a rise in prices compared to last year.

“I was paying about $110 a month before now I’m paying $150 a month,” Pistone said. “My pool people and I go to the pool supply stores to try to buy supplies and you can’t get what you’re normally used to getting.”

Andy Maiden maintains his own pool and says he has seen the increase at stores too.

“Personally purchasing chlorine tablets and other types of chemicals to make sure the chemicals are all in line I’ve seen a slight increase in some of the supply stores,” he said.

Maiden also had some advice for those trying to adjust to these new prices, he recommends if you can do it yourself, do it.

If you are considering a pool service, the average price is about $150 a month. If you do intend to maintain your own pool, it is recommended to test the water at least once a week to keep up on the correct chemicals that are needed.

