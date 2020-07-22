Concerns over looming end of CARES Act unemployment benefits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The clock is ticking for Congress to make a decision on whether to extend unemployment benefits for millions of Americans.

Right now, people receiving aid get an extra $600 a week under the CARES Act.

The extra money is set to expire this week. Those funds were only supposed to last through the end of July, and some are worried about what they will do if it ends.

“The $600 was very helpful,” said Ismaray Reigosa. She’s a mother of two who lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With extra benefits, Reigosa almost makes what she did before the public health crisis hit.

“If I would have just made $400, it would have been tough,” she said.

The extra funds provided under the federal act are set to expire on July 25. One expert says without it, people would be making substantially less.

“To make it through the pandemic, they felt people needed more than that,” explained Chris O’Leary, chief economist of the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.

He says Congress can extend the benefits, but they have to act fast. The economist also thinks benefits will be less.

“It will probably not double state benefits because like I said, some states are very low, and other states are very high, and they won’t have an uneven federal distribution,” O’Leary noted. “But I am thinking something like $300 or $400.”

As the pandemic remains unpredictable, there is a lot for lawmakers to consider.

“Do you let it expire in September? Is the crisis going to be over in September?,” O’Leary questioned. “We also have an election, so this is a political economy question. We have an election coming.”

Thousands like Reigosa are waiting to see what they need to do.

“I do have some savings,” she revealed. “I am sure I will be okay for a little bit. I hope they figure something out.”

O’Leary expects to hear more about the issue this week. President Trump said today he was looking at extending the aid, but it would be at about 70% of what people are getting now.