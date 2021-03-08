Concerns from parents arise as more teachers, students scheduled to return back to classrooms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — March 8 marks the second week of in-person learning for some Clark County School District students.

Some parents are sharing their concerns as more students are due to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks.

All CCSD teachers and staff have to be back on campus next Monday, March 15. Students in 4th through 12th grades will begin transitioning back to class later this month. But, parents still have plenty of questions.

One potential problem is that CCSD is selecting student groups based on a survey parents filled out in September of 2020. The district says it needs to lock down things like transportation plans, and doesn’t have time to do another survey.

But, as Rebecca Garcia of the Nevada PTA points out, a lot has changed since that first survey, and some families want to switch their choice from last year.

“More public health statistics have changed, the vaccine is now available and all of us who filled it out in November aren’t getting a chance to change our spots,” Garcia said.

Secondary schools will follow the same hybrid learning model as elementary schools. Students will be split into three groups. Some go to campus on Monday and Tuesday, others on Thursday and Friday and a third group stays learning online.

But even students who go to campus will only take two classes in person and then finish their other classes remotely.

Safety is still a big concern. On Friday, CCSD announced eight staff members had tested positive for coronavirus last week. The district did not say how many of those cases were people working remotely or in-person.