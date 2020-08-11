Concerns about unemployment fraud grow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With all the problems involving the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) this summer, fraud has been at the top of a lot of people’s minds.

Two people are facing charges in connection to crimes dealing with exactly that.

Brittany Griesel and Kenneth Greenland were pulled over near Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard this weekend.

Metro officers found $45,000 in cash and several unemployment cards in their possession. Officers also found methamphetamine in their vehicle.

The money was impounded, and both face felony charges.

Fraud is a concern many of you have when it comes to unemployment. Could it happen to you — and you not even know it?

Many of you have shared your stories with us. 8 News Now spoke to two people, still employed, who are now worried about claims filed in their names.

“There are legit people out there that need this money that didn’t get it for several months. Why? This.” lamented Patrick Casale.

Casale is a health insurance specialist. He received a letter asking him to verify an unemployment claim done for him and another employee.

He says the problem is neither filed a claim.

“They have hers and my social security numbers. How did they get this information?” Casale questioned.

The claims were filed months ago. He says it’s a concern the letter just recently arrived. Now, he can’t get through to DETR or the FBI after filing a complaint.

“Nobody has contacted me or Michelle to say, ‘you know what? We got your report,’ saying, ‘We are good. We have stopped payments.’ I don’t want to be in a position where the government comes after me saying, ‘you filed for unemployment; you have to your PPP money,” he said.

Michelle Kirkwood also had a claim filed under her name.

“My first reaction was, ‘oh my God, who has my information?” she revealed.

Kirkwood says she is concerned a letter didn’t come sooner.

“I never received a mail from the employment security department even asking me to verify any type of information, and this is back since April 5,” she recalled.

Both say they would like to hear from DETR.

“This is wrong that I have to chase them down to find out whether or not I’m fine,” Casale said. “Somebody is getting a $1,000 a week in my name.”

If you are concerned that you may be a victim of unemployment fraud, there is a complaint form on the DETR website.

8 News Now reached out to DETR to see how long a response would take, but we have yet to hear back.