Concerned about eviction? Legal Aid of Southern Nevada will discuss how to get help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak extended the COVID-19 eviction moratorium through March 31, 2021 — meaning most tenants, who have been unable to pay rent, are safe from eviction through that date.

Many Nevadans have had questions about the moratorium and how it can help them. Legal Aid of Southern Nevada is holding a news briefing Tuesday at 1 p.m. to discuss how at-risk tenants can get help.

The pandemic has caused thousands of Nevadans to become unemployed and unable to make rental payments. The moratorium doesn’t wipe out the debt to the landlord, it just pushes it back.

Additionally, evictions can still take place if tenants conduct unlawful activity or become a nuisance.