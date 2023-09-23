LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Misty Flanagan moved to Las Vegas to leave a marriage and get a second chance at life in a city known for giving people one.

“A divorce is a big deal. It’s trying to move on with your life. So, it felt like that got paused for that whole period of time,” Flanagan told 8 News Now.

It turns out a bad business deal caused that pause.

“I just kind of put into Google ‘cheap fast, Las Vegas divorce,’ and they’re one of the first three results that came up,” Flanagan said.

What was supposed to be a quick divorce, turned into a drawn-out nightmare. Flanagan showed 8 News Now an invoice where she paid the company Vegas Divorce Pros $1,300 on March 22, 2023.

“No emails, no text messages got returned after that and they kind of just ghosted me honestly,” Flanagan said.

She shared with 8 News Now screenshots of text messages and a chain of emails that were ignored.

8 News Now stopped by the address Vegas Divorce Pros listed on its website and found signs for another business.

“Even though their website has information for an attorney on the side, on their Facebook and things. They tell you that the actual company isn’t a lawyer. They’re not lawyers,” Flanagan said.

The Better Business Bureau of Nevada gives Vegas Divorce Pros an F rating.

It lists several complaints from customers who have similar stories to Flanagan. They paid the company and then they received no response.

Flanagan said next time she’ll do some research on a company before paying.

“Remember there’s human beings at the other end of this. I’m not just somebody to get money out of,” she said.

Clark County does offer Nevada residents an opportunity to get a divorce if they pay a $299 filing fee through the Family Court and Services Center. Here’s a link: Family Law Self-Help Center – Filing Fees and Waivers (familylawselfhelpcenter.org)

That is what Flanagan eventually did to get her divorce.

8 News Now reached out to the Nevada Attorney General’s office if there were any complaints filed on Vegas Divorce Pros, and there weren’t.

The business did not respond to 8 News Now’s request for comment.