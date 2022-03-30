LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hearing to determine the competency of a 23-year-old homeless man to stand trial in the shooting of a Chinatown restaurant worker has been scheduled for April 8, according to court records.

Rashawn Gaston-Anderson is accused of shooting Shanghai Taste waiter Cheng Yan Wang 11 times on Dec. 20 as Wang tried to run away. Gaston-Anderson had come in through the restaurant’s back door as Wang was cleaning up.

“I turn around trying to run to the front door I can feel he is starting to shoot at me I can feel bullets shooting at my back,” Wang told 8 News Now in a March 9 interview. “He didn’t leave me time to be afraid he just started shooting at me,” he said through a translator.

Wang had been living in Las Vegas for only a short time and was working at Shanghai Taste to support his family living in China.

Gaston-Anderson remains in custody on $10,000 bail. He was arrested a week after the shooting after witnesses reported seeing him north of Chinatown, in the area around Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, near Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway.

He faces five charges: attempted murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, burglary of a business and petit larceny.