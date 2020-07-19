Company offering virtual, self-guided food tours to help local restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to cancel their travel plans. But, as people stay home, they are still looking for things to do and enjoy.

One food tour company has taken their business virtual to help the local economy.

Donald Contoursi, of Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, has put health guidelines into perspective and changed his normal operations to fit with these times.

Instead of hosting a big group, the company is hosting private groups, with two guests.

“During quarantine, we realized social distancing was going to play a huge role. So, we created an experience,” Contoursi said. “It’s a self-guided experience, where we provide you with a link with a virtual guide that provides you a route. It tells you what time to be at each restaurant and all the restaurants are prepared.”

It’s a way to help local businesses and encourage others that it’s possible, through a unique experience like this one.

“All the restaurants [that we visit] are amazing. Some people are unfamiliar, but now they get to support three restaurants in one outing, instead of just one,” he said.

The Foodie Tour plays matchmaker and makes date night or a girls night out easy.

Contoursi says the business has tours in downtown Las Vegas, the Arts District and now Chinatown.

The app is called “Lip Smacking Foodie Tours,” and the fee includes the cost of all the meals.

“It’s an experience Las Vegas needs when there are very limited things you can do,” Contoursi added.

Click HERE for more information about the tours.