LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The company Germ Hero donated more than $25,000 worth of disinfection services to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD).

Today, crews from Germ Hero disinfected the facilities at the metro police department for free. The company wants to make sure local law enforcement stays “covid-safe.”

That includes more than 105-thousand square feet of high-traffic areas to make sure everything was squeaky clean.