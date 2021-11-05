Company focuses on kids learning to cook

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a company that believes in letting children cook because it stirs their imagination and gives them useful skills.

Kidstir has recipes and food kits designed for children. Mimi Sabo who is with Kidstir says the website is full of fun cooking tips and if parents choose they can subscribe and get a monthly food kit for their child.

“You know as a parent, your job is to support your child and help them. but it’s also to realize when you need to step back and let them take on some new skills and realize what they’re capable of. The kitchen’s a great place to do that,” she said.