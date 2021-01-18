Company donating 1,000 masks to valley’s homeless through parks department

Absolute Exhibits will donate 1,000 masks to Clark County Park Police Chief James Rogers for distribution to homeless people in parks around the valley.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local company is donating 1,000 washable custom-made face masks for distribution to the homeless who are often seen in local parks.

Absolute Exhibits will present the masks to Clark County Park Police Chief James Rogers on Tuesday afternoon.

“We believe in being full circle partners with our community,” according to a statement from Absolute Exhibits. “When we all come together to support local businesses, those businesses can keep hard working Nevadans employed and can give back to those most vulnerable. When businesses buy things such as masks made outside of the area or the country, we are not reinvesting here at home and the circle falls apart.”

