Company donates $25K in services to deep clean Metro facilities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Imagine having to disinfect the facilities at an entire police department. It’s a major undertaking but a company called Germ Hero is cleaning the department at no cost to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The company, which uses an electrostatic sprayer to spread the disinfectant, donated more than $25,000 worth in services to make sure the department is squeaky clean.

“We wanted to really be able to help out and do what we can,” said the founder of Germ Hero, Eric Zhivalyuk.

Germ Hero is disinfecting more than 105,000 square feet of buildings and facilities that get the most use such as substations, the Convention Center Area Command, the police academy, and the records and fingerprint bureau.

“We wanted to concentrate on areas of high traffic,” said Adam Wittman, facilities manager, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Germ Hero does commercial and residential disinfection.