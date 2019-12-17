Companies look at rural Nevada to grow marijuana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s marijuana industry needs room to grow. But despite issues at the state level, retail shops say they are in constant need of supply.

Some companies are looking to farm outside of Las Vegas to grow marijuana cheaper. Supporters say it could be a lifeline to struggling, rural communities, but in some cases, it’s a hard sell. The tension inside an August Sandy Valley community meeting revealed just that.

Brad Swanger is one of the owners of Nopah Springs, a piece of farmland in the area. 8 News Now first spoke with him in July and learned he’s owned the land for nearly 10 years and had approval to grow medical marijuana indoors. He wanted to grow retail pot, as well.

“By growing out in the rural areas, we’re going to grow green,” said Swanger, “less use of electricity. The water doesn’t have the same chemicals in it the city’s does.”

Swanger linked up with another company which would grow the marijuana. They were also at the meeting, trying to convince skeptical homeowners that greenhouses of marijuana would be a good thing. Some folks in attendance remained unimpressed.

“We don’t want it in residential areas. There is a lot of acreage here,” said Greg Neff, chairman of the Spring Valley Citizens Advisory Council. He and others worried about odor from the proposed farm, traffic, land value and crime.

“There’s a lack of trust,” he revealed. “They said this would never happen, and it did.”

Swanger was confident most people wanted his farm in action.

“It’s done. The license is in place. The zoning is in place. Nobody can change that zoning except me,” Swanger stated.

But some things are out of Swanger’s hands. Just as the project was up for final Clark County approval, it was delayed. Then, it ended for good. The company that said it would grow the marijuana pulled out, and Swanger said there was little explanation.

Now, he hopes to grow hemp there instead, something he’s already done. It’s all a sign that even if the marijuana industry wants to grow in rural Nevada, not all rural Nevada is ready for it.