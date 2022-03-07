LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After the great resignation, more Nevadans are looking for work. Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation said more positions are being added in the hospitality industry which is trying to meet the demand.

In recent weeks, there have been several job fairs featuring jobs at local hotels and gaming properties that are gearing up for the warmer weather.

Amy Matthews with the Nevada Association of Employers helps businesses solve human resources problems.

She said employers are having trouble filling roles because people have found jobs.

“I’ve seen great success in food and beverage, servers are coming back, bartenders, bottle girls, atmosphere models. Those seem easier to staff. Where we are seeing some of the trouble is in the trades. aA/C installers, handyman, and roofer sand drywallers.”

Matthews said her industry is seeing more roles opening up and people eager to get back to work.

Experts recommend if you’re looking for a job, be sure to ask about job expectations, work culture, wages, benefits, and remote possibilities.