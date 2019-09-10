Companies hiring thousands for holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmas is about 14 weeks away but retailers are already starting to hire for the holiday season which starts in late November. Last year, shoppers spent a whopping $850 billion. A record $126 billion was spent online.

One of the largest online retailers, Amazon, is hiring for more than 30,000 positions, some of those will be in Las Vegas. The company is holding a job fair. There are opportunities for full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs.

Amazon pays at least $15 an hour and has competitive benefits. You can find more information at this link.

UPS is also looking to hire seasonal workers. They plan to hire 100,000 people to help over the holiday season. Most of the positions will be for package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers. The company does say more than one-third of the people hired will become permanent workers.

UPS predicts the volume of packages it handles will grow starting in November and go through January 2020.

Department stores like Kohl’s are also hiring for the holidays. There are numerous listings on its website for seasonal retail associates. You can find those listings at this link.