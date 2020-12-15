Community works to address the ‘silent epidemic’ of youth suicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Suicide is the leading cause of death for those ages 10-18 in Nevada, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. It’s a rising concern among health leaders, especially during the pandemic.

“This is definitely a significant increase over what I’m used to over my past seven years here in Las Vegas,” said John Duerr, director of clinical services at Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital.

He works with admitted patients.

“Coming in with severe depression, anxiety, self harm,” Duerr explained.

He says more children are making statements about suicidal thoughts. He also notices a new age trend among those seeking treatment.

“We used to be more familiar with 12 and up, and now, it’s creeping down a few years,” Duerr said.

Mental health remains a challenge the community wants to address. The Nevada Parent Teacher Association recently hosted a webinar on suicide prevention.

The Clark County School District is also focusing on it, with the Board of Trustees approving spending $761,000 to buy a mental health program for students and staff.

“There is a greater need that has been before the pandemic,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. “Now, we have a tool that is a resource for our families.”

Lawmakers plan to tackle the growing problem at this legislative session. Senate Bill 36 requires every school board to create a committee dedicated to developing a plan for responding to a crisis, emergency or suicide.

But Duerr recommends families start the conversations at home.

“Talk about it in a very direct and normalizing way,” he suggested.

It could potentially save a child’s life.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office reports 16 suicides so far this year in children ages 17 and younger. Twelve CCSD students have died by taking their own lives since August.